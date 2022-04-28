Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.79.

NYSE PCG opened at $12.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of -138.76, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 20.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

