Credit Suisse Group Boosts WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,210

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.29) to GBX 1,210 ($15.42) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
WPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.32) to GBX 1,185 ($15.10) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,280 ($16.31) to GBX 1,330 ($16.95) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $778.00.
WPP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.57. 6,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,180. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.05. WPP has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $83.69.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
