Credit Suisse Group Trims SAP (NYSE:SAP) Target Price to €142.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.44.

Shares of SAP opened at $99.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SAP has a 1 year low of $98.90 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in SAP by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 213,728 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SAP by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,802,000 after acquiring an additional 85,772 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in SAP by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,420,000 after acquiring an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,988,000 after acquiring an additional 71,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SAP by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,491,000 after acquiring an additional 59,604 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

