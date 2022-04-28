Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives C$5.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Crew Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$344,411.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,279,387.65. Also, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 67,669 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$353,570.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 697,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,643,470.88. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,225 shares of company stock valued at $801,247.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$4.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$757.83 million and a PE ratio of 3.91.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

