Critical Survey: New Concept Energy (GBR) vs. Its Rivals

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) is one of 278 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare New Concept Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Concept Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $100,000.00 $70,000.00 128.56 New Concept Energy Competitors $8.99 billion $558.24 million 2.95

New Concept Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. New Concept Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for New Concept Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A New Concept Energy Competitors 2221 10958 15744 620 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 19.23%. Given New Concept Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Concept Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of New Concept Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy 68.63% 1.58% 1.52% New Concept Energy Competitors -14.35% 0.23% 6.75%

Summary

New Concept Energy peers beat New Concept Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About New Concept Energy (Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

