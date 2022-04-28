Cryptex Finance (CTX) Price Hits $5.24 on Top Exchanges

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be bought for $5.24 or 0.00013052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $15.55 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00031783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00101108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

Cryptex Finance is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,967,885 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance . The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

