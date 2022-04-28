Crypto Sports (CSPN) Achieves Market Cap of $356,214.45

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $356,214.45 and $342.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 75.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.