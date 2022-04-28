Cryptonovae 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $93,258.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $1.53 million and $93,258.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.24 or 0.07278144 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00055096 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,924,408 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

