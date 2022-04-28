CryptoTask (CTASK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $328.00

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. CryptoTask has a market cap of $164,955.28 and approximately $328.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00042830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.23 or 0.07294115 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00055692 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,152,520 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.