CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTS. StockNews.com cut CTS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.71. CTS has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s payout ratio is -12.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CTS by 1,132.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 28.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CTS by 9.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

