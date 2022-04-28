Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Shares Up 0.4%

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102.40 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 101.40 ($1.29). 433,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 593,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.29).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.55. The company has a market cap of £443.50 million and a PE ratio of 6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Custodian REIT’s previous dividend of $1.25. Custodian REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than Â£10 million at acquisition.

