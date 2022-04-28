CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading 4.2% Higher

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.51. 14,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 747,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVI shares. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.17 and a beta of 1.79.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

