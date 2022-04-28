CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives $113.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.09.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $100.85 on Monday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average is $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,665 shares of company stock valued at $16,587,252. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 20.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 981,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 103,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

