CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.85. 5,907,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average is $99.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $75.67 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,665 shares of company stock valued at $16,587,252. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

