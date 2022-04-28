Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ CTKB traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 1,428,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,960. Cytek Biosciences has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 342,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $4,225,466.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,122,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,989,783.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,168,400 shares of company stock worth $28,646,518 and have sold 140,000 shares worth $1,762,400.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 2,465.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

