DA Davidson Raises UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $105.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UFPI. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.83.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $77.41 on Monday. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,140 shares of company stock worth $3,288,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

