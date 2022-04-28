Daniel Balanco Acquires 409,694 Shares of Greenland Minerals Limited (ASX:GGG) Stock

Greenland Minerals Limited (ASX:GGG – Get Rating) insider Daniel Balanco bought 409,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$31,136.74 ($22,400.54).
The company has a quick ratio of 20.11, a current ratio of 20.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
About Greenland Minerals (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.