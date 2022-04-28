DAOventures Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,047.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. DAOventures has a total market cap of $306,378.14 and approximately $1,047.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004563 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

