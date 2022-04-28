Darwinia Commitment Token Price Tops $26.07 on Major Exchanges (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be purchased for about $26.07 or 0.00065753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $58,958.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (CRYPTO:KTON) is a coin. Its launch date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 91,285 coins and its circulating supply is 39,832 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Trading

