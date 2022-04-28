Dash (DASH) Price Hits $96.39 on Major Exchanges

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $175.92 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $96.39 or 0.00242726 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00011126 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004215 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000728 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.40 or 0.00577676 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,700,336 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

