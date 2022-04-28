Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DASTY. UBS Group raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Societe Generale raised Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $42.58 on Thursday. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 418.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes (Get Rating)

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.