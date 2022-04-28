Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DASTY. UBS Group raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Societe Generale raised Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.
OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $42.58 on Thursday. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 418.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Dassault Systèmes (Get Rating)
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
