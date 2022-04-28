Davis R M Inc. Has $723,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,226,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 395,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $321.34. 3,897,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,600,219. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $315.00 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.