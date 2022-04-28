Davis R M Inc. Reduces Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

V.F. stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.44. 30,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

