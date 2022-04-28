Davis R M Inc. Sells 3,768 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 3M by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 68.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.97. The company had a trading volume of 36,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,242. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.64. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

