DDKoin Price Reaches $0.0869 (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0869 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. DDKoin has a total market cap of $148,594.52 and approximately $2,777.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00229752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007176 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005878 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005181 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002463 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

