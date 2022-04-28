Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,500 shares, a growth of 243.3% from the March 31st total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Deep Yellow stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Deep Yellow has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

