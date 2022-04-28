DEEPSPACE (DPS) Market Cap Achieves $6.24 Million

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and $7,957.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00042966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.75 or 0.07371750 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00052512 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.