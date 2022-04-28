DeHive Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $182,214.06 and $157,281.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00042716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.29 or 0.07367823 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00059835 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.