DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $965 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

XRAY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.