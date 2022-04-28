Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading 13.8% Lower This Week

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $283,749.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00042725 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.54 or 0.07345968 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00053112 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 466,032,436 coins and its circulating supply is 161,686,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

