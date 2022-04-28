Dero (DERO) Market Cap Reaches $159.01 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $12.77 or 0.00031757 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Dero has a market cap of $159.01 million and approximately $372,041.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,198.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.13 or 0.07378639 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.96 or 0.00258611 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.80 or 0.00773159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00078416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.68 or 0.00576325 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.87 or 0.00370323 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,455,653 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars.

