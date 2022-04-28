Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,513.89 ($44.79).

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLN shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.69) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($47.16) to GBX 3,500 ($44.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,667 ($33.99) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($45.88) to GBX 4,200 ($53.53) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($39.38), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($26,622.99).

Shares of LON DLN traded down GBX 25.47 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,044 ($38.80). The company had a trading volume of 235,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,741. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,797 ($35.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,850 ($49.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 13.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,128.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,291.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.50 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

