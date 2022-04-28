Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Up 189.1% in April

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, an increase of 189.1% from the March 31st total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,125.0 days.

DWVYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

DWVYF stock remained flat at $$40.69 during trading on Thursday. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

