Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $155.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.76.

PPG opened at $129.61 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.51. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 176,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

