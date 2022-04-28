DIGG (DIGG) Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week

DIGG (DIGG) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $20,792.90 or 0.52318194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. DIGG has a total market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $488,250.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00042580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.17 or 0.07367738 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00054467 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

