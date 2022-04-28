Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.82. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $382,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth $41,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCOM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,913. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

