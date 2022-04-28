Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $76.63

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and traded as low as $62.73. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 1,123,224 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22.

Get Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.