Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of DENR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501. Discovery Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Discovery Energy Company Profile

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp.

