Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 846,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,636,000 after purchasing an additional 358,906 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,249,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,932,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,900,000 after acquiring an additional 272,658 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

DG stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.58. 1,229,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,112. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.