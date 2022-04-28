Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.18. 43,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,399. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

