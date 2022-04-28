Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DCUE) Short Interest Up 1,273.2% in April

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, an increase of 1,273.2% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4,984.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 183,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period.

NYSE DCUE opened at $101.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.23. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $94.40 and a 12-month high of $105.25.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

