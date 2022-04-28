Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.87

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DPUKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.42) to GBX 410 ($5.23) in a report on Monday, March 14th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza Group (DPUKY)
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.