Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.87

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DPUKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.42) to GBX 410 ($5.23) in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.19%.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

