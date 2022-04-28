Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $19.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $353.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,842. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.73. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $335.63 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $570.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.62.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.