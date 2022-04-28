Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.52

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 136298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 75.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.754 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 131.96%.

In related news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 33,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,434 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after buying an additional 41,093 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

