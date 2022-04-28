Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories. The Company sells its products under the WESTERN(R), FISHER(R) and BLIZZARD(R) brands through a distributor network, primarily consisting of truck equipment distributors located throughout the Midwest, East and Northeast regions of the United States as well as all provinces of Canada. It sells its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal and residential areas. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

PLOW has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PLOW opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $46.51.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.95 million during the quarter. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.55%.

In other news, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $40,291.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $368,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $215,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Dynamics (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.