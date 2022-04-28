DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 507.83 ($6.47).
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.50) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.49) to GBX 570 ($7.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.48) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
LON SMDS traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 325.60 ($4.15). The company had a trading volume of 2,350,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 279.23 ($3.56) and a one year high of GBX 465.97 ($5.94). The company has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 325.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 361.22.
About DS Smith (Get Rating)
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
