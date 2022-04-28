DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 507.83 ($6.47).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.50) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.49) to GBX 570 ($7.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.48) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

LON SMDS traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 325.60 ($4.15). The company had a trading volume of 2,350,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 279.23 ($3.56) and a one year high of GBX 465.97 ($5.94). The company has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 325.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 361.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

