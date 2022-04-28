DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.20.

DTE traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,849. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $140.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

