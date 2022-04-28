Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,750. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.