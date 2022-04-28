Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $273,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.71. 156,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,455,914. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

