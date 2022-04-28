Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $520,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 310,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 155,117 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 156,994 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 201.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $34.08. 75,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,429,774. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.10%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

